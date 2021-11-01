28.9 C
Abuja

Ozigbo blames IPOB’s agitation on leadership failure, calls for Kanu’s release

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Valentine Ozigbo
Peoples Democratic Party flagbearer Val Ozigbo, a former MD and CEO of Transcorp, is seen as a breath of fresh air

Related

1min read

THE People’s  Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the November 6 Anambra State governorship election  Valentine Ozigbo has blamed the agitations of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on the country’s leadership failure.

The PDP) standard bearer, who stated this during a debate organised by Arise Television and Enough is Enough on Monday, also called for the unconditional release of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

He also called on the Federal Government to lift the ban on IPOB, saying their agitations were genuine despite being linked to some of the gruesome killings in the South-East region.

“I honestly feel that what is happening is a failure of leadership. Agitation happens when there’s a failure of leadership,” he said.

“And so when there’s a vacuum, Nnamdi Kanu came up to feel that vacuum.

“Obviously, there are some areas that agitation may lead to that may not be exactly how we wanted, but truly, those agitations are founded in most cases because marginalisation happens in Nigeria and Anambra and Igbo people are part of the victims.

“So, I urge for dialogue and his release. And I urge for IPOB to be de-proscribed so that we can all sit together and solve problems.”

- Advertisement -

Ozigbo’s comments were in agreement with the statements of Senate Minority Leader Enyinnaya Abaribe, who had said that one of the reasons for secessionist agitations in some parts of the country was the inability of the Federal Government to manage Nigeria’s rich diversity.

“Why we’re having separatist agitations everywhere in the country is that some people are unable to manage our diversity,” Abaribe had said during one of his appearances on Channels Television in October.

He alleged that the people of the South-East were being marginalised and treated unfairly.

He called on the media to stop blaming every event in the region on IPOB because there were over 30 separatist groups in the South-East bent on actualising their dream of Biafra.

“One of the biggest problems that the media also has is that they tag everything IPOB in the South-East.

“You won’t believe that there are more than 30 different separatist organisations. IPOB, MASSOB, there are so many and each one of them comes back to the same thing.”

He said the present administration could only quell separatist groups in the zone, but could not kill the ideology if the root causes of the agitations were not addressed.

Reporter at | Website
- Advertisement -

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

National News

Anambra election: CDD predicts voter apathy, says Soludo, Ozigbo candidates to beat

THE Center for Democracy and Development (CDD), Abuja, says the governorship election in  Anambra...
National News

I will declare free education in Anambra if elected governor – Andy Uba

CANDIDATE of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 6 governorship election in...
Featured News

Casualties unknown as 21-storey building collapses in Lagos

A 21-storey building under construction in Ikoyi area of Lagos State collapsed on Monday. Reports...
News

Ozigbo blames IPOB’s agitation on leadership failure, calls for Kanu’s release

THE People's  Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the November 6 Anambra State governorship election...
News

Violence in Anambra is politically motivated –Soludo

GUBERNATORIAL candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Chukwuma Soludo has said that the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleViolence in Anambra is politically motivated –Soludo
Next articleCasualties unknown as 21-storey building collapses in Lagos

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.