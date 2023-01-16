22.1 C
Abuja

Parents of 11 abducted FGC Yauri girls seek donations for N100m ransom

Featured NewsNews
Ijeoma OPARA
Some of the abducted FGC Birnin Yauri students Image courtesy: PM News
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

PARENTS of the remaining 11 female students abducted by terrorists from the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State in 2021, have appealed for donations to raise N100 million ransom demanded by the abductors.

The parents, under the aegis of ‘Committee of Parents of 11 Abducted Students of F.G.C Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State, Nigeria’, made the appeal in an open letter addressed to Nigerians.

In the letter, they said efforts at negotiating with the abductors or getting the government to intervene and secure the release of the students have not yielded results.

Chairman of the committee of parents, Salim Ka’oje, noted in the letter that the abductors were demanding the sum of N100 million naira as ransom for the release of the students.

Ka’oje also said the parents have sold all their valuable assets in a bid to raise the ransom.

“This is what informed the resolution of the parents to seek for assistance in addition to disposing of all their disposable assets to achieve this goal.

“Assistance and donations can be sent to the following accounts: Salim Sani Ka’oje Jaiz Bank with Account Number: 0007886580 and Keziah Kano Union Bank Account No 0032362797,” Ka’oje said.

- Advertisement -

On June 17, 2021, terrorists attacked the FGC in Birnin Yauri and kidnapped about 80 students and teachers.

Some students were badly injured in the gun battle between the abductors and the police. A policeman was also killed in the incident.

A letter had been addressed to the school presumably by the terrorists, warning of the attack but it was dismissed by the authorities as a prank.

While some students have been released, 11 are still in captivity.

It was reported in February 2022 that some of the girls had been married off and impregnated by their captors.

Mass abduction of students have become more frequent since 2014, when at least 276 girls were kidnapped from the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State.

Between 2020 and 2021, at least 700 students were abducted in northern Nigeria, forcing many schools to shutdown.

- Advertisement -

The situation has forced many parents to withdraw their children from school, worsening the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria, which is currently over 20 million according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Author profile
Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News Analysis

Why Ghana relies heavily on used cars

By Festival Godwin Boateng, Columbia University and Jacqueline M Klopp, Columbia University The sale of...
Elections

2023: How dearth of data threatens fact-checking, exposes citizens to political misinformation in Nigeria

ON August 20, 2022, the presidential candidate of  Accord Party, Christopher Imumolen said Nigeria...
Conflict and Security

11 years after surviving Christmas Day bomb attack, Catholic priest burnt to death by terrorists

A CATHOLIC Priest, Isaac Achi, was burnt to death on January 15 after terrorists...
National News

Buhari leaves for Mauritania Monday, to receive peace award

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart for Nouakchott, Islamic Republic of Mauritania, on Monday, January...
News

10 feared dead in Abuja multiple car crash

ABOUT 10 people are feared dead in a multiple car crash along the Nnamdi...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Why Ghana relies heavily on used cars

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.