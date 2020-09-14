Passengers stranded as Union shuts down Arik Air operations in Lagos

MANY passengers have been left stranded after aviation unions shut down Arik Air operations during the early hours of Monday following the airline’s failure to pay staff salaries since April.

It was gathered that Arik Air laid off over 90 percent of its workforce, a commonality that has risen since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline was however also involved in other anti-labour practices, leading the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), the aviation unions, to shut down its operations over inability to find a resolution.

Speaking to NAN, Innocent Atasie, Chairman, ATSSSAN, Arik Air branch disclosed that it was disappointing that the airline had failed to pay its staff despite having placed 90 per cent of its workforce on compulsory leave.

Atasie also said that the unions demanded an immediate review of all employee remunerations which he said had remained stagnant since the inception of Arik Air, over 10 years ago.

Adebanji Ola, the Communications Manager of Arik Air said that the management has scheduled a meeting with the unions on September 15 to attend to the issues.