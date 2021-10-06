PDP cannot stop Atiku’s 2023 ambition – party chieftain

— 2mins read

Sowunmi spoke in response to the People’s Democratic Party recently held zoning committee meeting held in Enugu which decided to zone the party chairmanship position to the North, which heightens the probability of the party’s presidential candidacy to the South,

“Zoning is an administrative suggestion, not backed by law, said Segun Sowunmi while fielding questions on whether former Vice President Atiku Abubakar would throw his hat into the ring for the 2023 Presidential Candidacy.

He noted that a political party cannot be led on the decision of 13 governors despite the multi-lateral interests of various regions and groups across the country.

He further explained that the Bala Mohammed committee has consulted stakeholders across the country, observing that in the spirit of the current situation in the country, the party should leave the issue of zoning open to different parts of the country.

Recall, the People’s Democratic Party has been notable for adopting zoning as a strategy for fostering fair play and equity among various regions of the country.

However, this was distorted when former President Jonathan sought re-election in 2015 as against the party’s zoning arrangement, a situation that didn’t go down well with some party officials with some key governors leaving the party to join the opposition, and drumming support for them to win the 2015 election.

“Atiku is a more of a consensus-building candidate, Segun insists. He observed that” with all the issues in the country currently, we need someone with his level of competence.

“Nigeria needs someone who understands how to exit debt, a unifier and someone who can calm various regions down.

Meanwhile, the former Governor of Jigawa State and Chieftain of the main opposition-the People’s Democratic Party, PDP Sule Lamido, said it is not possible for the party to zone its presidential ticket to the South in the coming 2023 elections.

Lamido who spoke to BBC Hausa said it would not be possible because of the personal interest of some few individuals.

His reaction also followed the decision of the PDP zonal committee, chaired by Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to position the office of the PDP National chairman to North.

The decision prompted many speculations that the decision is meant to zone the Presidential ticket to the south.

Although the committee said the zoning of the office of the pesident and the vice president is not part of its mandate.

“What brings this issue is because the Southern PDP and APC Governors agreed that President most comes from the Southern part of the country.

“There’s no compulsion in politics, everybody has equal rights and f you said you want your own, so everybody has his own well.

“Therefore unity and progress of the country is the most important aspect not any part of the country.

“This happened 20 years back when PDP picked Obasanjo and prevented any candidate from North but it was done not by force, but because it is the solution to the country’s situation and for the future, progress and peaceful coexistence of the whole country.”