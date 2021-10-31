28 C
Abuja

PDP Convention: Suleiman emerges national youth leader

Bankole Abe

1min read

PRINCE Mohammed Kadade Suleiman 25 has beaten his closest rival, Usman Sani El-Kudan, to emerge as the National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the just-concluded National convention in Abuja.

In the contest between two contenders from Kaduna State for the position of National Youth Leader, Muhammed Kadade Suleiman scored 3,072 votes to beat Usman Elkudan, who got 219 votes.

Suleiman, a prince from Kaduna State, NorthWest Nigeria, is the son of late Dan Wakilin Zazzau, grandson of Sarikin Nasarawan Doya and the traditional title holder Santurakin Nasarawan Doya.

Reports suggest that Kadade was backed by notable PDP leaders like former Vice President Atiku and former governors of the party.

He has been an active member of the PDP for a long time and participating in various activities representing the party at different levels.

The convention concluded on Sunday morning, after announcing a former Senate President, Iyorchia Ayu, as the party’s national chairman.

