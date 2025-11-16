PDP chairmanship: Turaki promises fresh start, end to impunity

THE newly elected Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Turaki, has pledged that his administration will introduce reforms to restore internal democracy and curb impunity within the party.

Delivering his acceptance speech on Saturday, November 15, 2025, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Turaki acknowledged the magnitude of the task ahead but expressed confidence in the party’s leadership and its ability to drive meaningful change.

“The cross you have given us means that you watch us also take it to the Nigerian people, and that we shall do. We are not under any illusion that the task placed on us is a simple one. Our party is at a crossroads now, but we are up to the task; we are up to the challenge,” he said.

The former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs stated that the new executive team will soon release its operational blueprint to steer its leadership direction.

“Very soon, we shall be rolling out what our guiding principles will be and the modus operandi for achieving them. When we do that, we shall be hitting the ground running from day one,” he added.

Turaki also pledged not to take the mandate given to him for granted, emphasising that the PDP remains grounded in the will of the people. He said the party had retained its name over the years because it truly belongs to Nigerians and assured members that the party would be returned to them, adding that impunity would no longer be tolerated.

The ICIR reports that Turaki clinched victory at the party’s national convention, where delegates from 17 states convened to elect new national officers following the expulsion of former National Secretary Sam Anyanwu, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, and other top members.

At the convention held at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Turaki secured 1,516 votes.

The election, supervised by former Anambra Central Senator Ben Obi, saw Senator Yakubu Danmarke finish second with 275 votes.

He also announced that former Oyo State Deputy Governor, Taofeek Arapaja, emerged as the party’s new National Secretary.

Turaki is a seasoned legal practitioner with expertise spanning constitutional law, election petition matters, commercial arbitration, cross-border and international criminal law, intellectual property, oil and gas, as well as corporate mergers and acquisitions. He is also a certified Notary Public.

His professional background is reinforced by multiple fellowships and recognitions, including Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (FCIArb) and Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Administration, underscoring his depth of knowledge and prominence within the legal field.

In public service, Turaki has occupied notable positions such as Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs and Supervising Minister of Labour and Productivity.

Within the PDP, he serves as the Chair of the PDP Former Ministers’ Forum, a position that strengthens his network and influence within the party.

Turaki has also previously sought elective office, having contested for the governorship of Kebbi State and vied for the PDP’s presidential ticket, reflecting his long-standing involvement in national politics.