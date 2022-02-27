PDP reacts to impeachment of Zamfara deputy governor, says will take legal action

— 1 min read

THE PEOPLE’S Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the impeachment of Zamfara Deputy Governor Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, describing it as illegal and unconstitutional.

The Zamfara State House of Assembly had, on Feb 23, impeached Gusau, after 20 out 24 members voted in support of his impeachment.

The impeachment was followed by the submission of the report of the judicial panel of investigation set up by the Chief Judge of the state Kulu Aliyu, which found Gusau guilty of allegations were levelled against him.

He has, however, been replaced by a serving senator representing Zamfara Central Senatorial District Muhammad Nasiha.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued by PDP spokesperson Debo Ologunagba, the party described the impeachment as process that would not go unchallenged in a court of law.

“It is instructive to state that by virtue of the order of the federal high court, Abuja in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/ 650/2021 and pursuant to section 109 (1)(g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Zamfara state house of Assembly as presently constituted has no constitutional standing to undertake any legislative action, let alone claim to have impeached the Deputy Governor of the State on any ground whatsoever.

“The import of the case is that by virtue of Section 109(1)(g), the members of Zamfara State House of Assembly constitutionally lost their seats when they recklessly cross-carpeted to the All Progressives Congress (APC) when there was no division in the PDP.”

Ologunagba said the impeachment was not only an exercise in futility but also an affront to the rule of law by the APC and Governor Matawalle.

“In any case, the PDP and the people of Zamfara State will not allow the impunity being foisted on Zamfara State to stand and appropriate legal action is being taken in that regard.

“The PDP urges the Deputy Governor, His Excellency Mahdi Aliyu Mohammed Gusau, not to be deterred by the illegality but remain focused at this critical time.”

He, however, encouraged members of the PDP in the state to remain calm.