Lagos PDP chairman regains freedom after 4 days with kidnappers

THE chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Philip Aivoji, has regained freedom after spending four days with kidnappers.

The party’s publicity secretary in the state, Hakeem Amode, disclosed this on Monday, January 29.

Before the announcement, the kidnappers had contacted Aivoji’s family and demanded N200 million as ransom to release him.

However, Amode refused to say whether or not the ransom was paid before Aivoji was freed.

“Hon Philip Olabode Aivoji, the Lagos State PDP chairman, is free at last after four days in the kidnappers’ den.

“We use this opportunity to appreciate your prayers most importantly because God’s mercies were visible all the way, Amode said.

Aivoji was kidnapped by unidentified assailants last Thursday, January 25, at about 6:00 p.m. on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway as he was leaving an Oyo State stakeholders’ meeting convened by Governors Seyi Makinde and Ademola Adeleke of Oyo and Osun States respectively.

The PDP thanked the government and security services for enabling his release.

Amode had said while announcing the kidnap of the Lagos PDP Chairman. “It is disheartening that kidnapping has become a prevalent issue in our country, and the government’s inability to address this menace is deeply concerning,”

“Aivoji’s abduction was a violent incident, and his current whereabouts or any communication from the abductors remain unknown.

“We implore the governments of Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos States, alongside security agencies, to expedite efforts and secure his safe return to his family and well-wishers,” he stated.

The PDP spokesman said that with increased efforts from security agencies, Aivoji would be rescued.

According to the party, Aivoji’s kidnapping highlights the urgent necessity for the government and all stakeholders to act decisively to end insecurity in Nigeria.

Similarly, the Lagos State PDP governorship candidate in the 2023 election, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, sought immediate action against insecurity after expressing shock at the news of the party chairman’s kidnapping on Thursday, November 25.

How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



He described the act as a regrettable and troubling addition to the nation’s rising insecurity, particularly in the southwest.

The ICIR reported that over 380 people were kidnapped between December 1, 2023, and January 3, 2024, across Nigeria under President Bola Tinubu.

According to Data obtained by The ICIR from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), a data bureau collecting data on the locations, dates, actors, fatalities, and types of all reported political violence and protest events worldwide, those abducted include men, women, farmers, children, and students.

The victims were taken hostage at various locations across the country.