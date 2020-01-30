PDP supports call for Buhari’s quit, says bad governance fuels insecurity

Advertisement

THE Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee, Uche Secondus has aligned with the call for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government over incapacity to tackle insecurity in the country.

Secondus during an interactive session with the press on Wednesday in Abuja noted that the lack of good governance is the cause of the insecurity, underdevelopment and the suffering of the masses.

“We are in total support of the (Senate) Minority Leader’s position in the Senate that called for the President to resign because he has failed.

“He is overwhelmed with the security challenges and so the PDP backs the Minority Leader’s position that if we can’t secure lives and properties, which is the first charge of any government…

“…Then with honour, it is not humiliating for anyone to say, ‘I have tried my best, I can no longer go forward let somebody else come and try’

“In the last four years of the current regime, we can see that good governance has been a terrible challenge for this country.

“What we have experienced now is a direct dictatorship by the APC government.

“The lack of good governance in our country is the cause of the insecurity, underdevelopment and the suffering of the masses.

“As a result, the economy has collapsed regardless of whichever way the government is carrying on with its propaganda.

“We can see the judgement from the international community, the Transparency International, has just endorsed that this country presently is more corrupt than ever and so where are we heading to?”

According to The PUNCH, he clarified that PDP was not seeking the collapse of the government but its resignation, if the security of the citizenry cannot be guaranteed.

The Minority leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe had earlier called for the president’s resignation following the persistent challenges of insecurity ravaging the various parts of the country.

The call, however, was a sequel to the spate of killings by the Boko Haram insurgents, where stakeholders in the society have pressured for an overhaul of the security structure in the country owing to the perpetual loss of lives and properties by citizens.