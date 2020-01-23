Sack your service chiefs and bring in new heads, CAN challenges FG

Advertisement

THE Christain Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Thursday has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to relieve the service chiefs of their portfolios following their failure to curtail the insurgency in the Northeast.

This comes after the execution of CAN chairman in Adamawa by suspected men of the Boko Haram sect.

The CAN president, Samson Ayokunle at a press conference in Abuja lamented at the indifferent disposition of the federal government towards the spate of insurgency in the country, and largely on a concentrated mandate to kill Christians.

“The President should overhaul the security council with a view of bringing in new heads of all the security agencies and the para-military which no religion or part of the country will dominate.

“Nigeria is under a siege orchestrated by the murderous blood-thirsty and criminally- minded Boko Haram terrorists, Fulani terrorist herdsmen, bandits and kidnappers who are all armed to the teeth, dressed in army uniforms, and gradually overwhelming our security agencies.

“They have been going around invading predominantly Christian villages and towns, killing and maiming our youths and elders, men and women; raping our women and daughters, decapitating children and disembowelling pregnant women, and subjecting people to coldblooded murder.

“We are not disputing the fact that some Muslims have been killed. However, we boldly state here that their primary targets are Christians,” CAN said.

“In the light of the current developments and the circumstantial facts surrounding the prevailing upsurge of attacks against the church, it will be difficult for us to believe that the Federal Government under the present administration is not colluding with the insurgents to exterminate Christians in Nigeria, bearing in mind the very questionable leadership of the security sector that has been skewed towards a religion and region!

“Is that lop-sidedness not a cover-up for the operation of the insurgency? If not, why couldn’t the well-equipped security agents of Nigeria get Rev Andimi out of the captivity of his killers who held him captive for two weeks?”

Ayokunle questioned the essence of “SIM card registration if the authorities cannot use it to track down these killers who rely on phones as a mean of communications to do their criminalities.

He demanded that “the Federal Government should order the arrest of the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Groups in who are sponsoring and perpetuating the crime of Nigeria and prosecute them for all the killings in Southern Kaduna, Benue, Plateau and Taraba state, among others.

He queried, “If the security agencies claim the terrorists are operating outside the country, why is it possible for these hoodlums to invade the country, kill, maim, burn and kidnap without any convincing checks on the part of the security agencies?”.

He, however, asked that all kingpins of the terrorists who are in detention and those who are being prosecuted should be published for all to see.

He called for the stop of “the so-called repented terrorists” constantly released by the government because “they are reportedly joining their colleagues in the forest to unleash terror on the land.”

“The victims of the consistent attacks should be assessed and adequately compensated. The victims in various IDPs be provided with adequate security and enough resources for continual survival.

“It is painful and a betrayal to note that the government gives more attention to so-called repentant terrorists than the victims of their evil with the claim that they are being reinstated and rehabilitated, even into the Nigerian Army. This is a major contradiction,” Ayokule said.

Ayokunle said, the body, however, is not losing hope in the government’s ability to protect Nigerians especially Christians but “as long as the government continues to live in denial and fail to face reality, these criminals will not stop their criminalities”.

Ayokunle further urged all Christian leaders to embarked on prayers for a total clampdown on insurgency in the country.

“We once again call on the International Community and the developed world like the US, the UK, Germany, Israel and others to please come to our aid of Nigeria, especially, the Nigerian Church so that we might not be eliminated one by one,” CAN plead.