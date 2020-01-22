Amnesty, NSCIA react to killing of Adamawa CAN chair by Boko Haram, call for justice

Advertisement

AMNESTY International has reacted to the killing of Lawan Andimi, chairman of CAN in Michika local government area of Adamawa state.

The Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has also expressed sympathy over the killing of the clergyman, who was first abducted and placed in captivity for over 10 days, before he was executed on Monday by Boko Haram.

In a statement shared on its official Twitter page, Amnesty International called on Nigerian authorities to double their efforts in rescuing victims still detained by the terrorist group.

“The Nigerian authorities must re-double their efforts to rescue the hundreds of civilians still detained by Boko Haram. Since December last year, Boko Haram has been escalating attacks on civilians, commuters, infrastructure and humanitarian facilities across the northeast,” the statement read in part.

On its part, the NSCIA in a statement, signed by Aselemi Ibrahim, head of media, and made available to The ICIR, offered condolences to the family of the deceased.

Advertisement

The leadership of the organisation also condemned the killing of Lawan by Boko Haram which it described as ‘barbaric and provocative.’

“We condemn it in the strongest terms. It is barbaric, provocative and a flagship example of man inhumanity to man. The Council believes that Boko Haram is trying to make the country ungovernable and to incite Christians against Muslims in Nigeria,” the statement read.

The religious group also appealed to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) leadership to watch what it puts out in the public domain, asking that they ensure their statements promote public peace and cohesion.

NSCIA also called on the government to do the needful in ensuring that lives are protected in the country.

The ICIR earlier reported how CAN reacted to the news of the killing of their official. In its statement, CAN alleged that the incessant killings of Christians and the government’s inability to tackle the menace forced it to believe that the President Buhari administration is colluding with Boko Haram to ‘exterminate’ Christians.

In reaction to the execution of Lawan, president Buhari released a statement on social media, announcing that the news of Lawan’s murder has pushed the government to strengthen their resolve in combating terrorism in Nigeria.