It is inhumane – Buhari, Osinbajo react to killing of Adamawa CAN chairman

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo have reacted to the killing of Lawan Andimi, chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika local government area of Adamawa state, who was reportedly murdered by Boko Haram.

In a series of tweet, Buhari paid tribute to the deceased and described the killing as “cruel, inhuman and deliberately provocative.”

The president who had declared that the Boko Haram terrorist group has been ‘technically defeated’ may have come to new reality when he said the killing of Andimi has strengthened the resolve of the government and armed forces to “comprehensively defeat all terrorist groups sowing death, violence and destruction in the country and across West Africa.”

Similarly, Osinbajo expressed sympathy to the family of Andimi over the killing of the clergy.

In series of tweets shared on his official Twitter page, the vice president disclosed that were ongoing efforts to secure the release of the clergyman before he was executed.

Lawan was captured on January 2 from his village and spent over 10 days in Boko Haram captivity before he was killed.

Before his death, Lawan had pleaded with the governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Fintiri and the CAN leadership to come to his rescue.

CAN has recently reacted to the killing of Lawan, alleging that the constant killings, abduction and attacks against the church were enabled by President Buhari administration is colluding with the terrorist group to kill Christians in Nigeria.

The religious group, in a statement, urged all Christians to carry out a 3-day fasting and prayer exercise in commemoration of the killing of Lawan.