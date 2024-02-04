PDP wins state Assembly seats in Sokoto, Zamfara, Adamawa

THE People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has won the State Assembly seats in Sokoto, Zamfara and Adamawa following the re-run elections held on Saturday, February 3.

In Sokoto, where the PDP is in opposition, its candidate, Magaji Abubakar, was declared the winner of the Bodinga North Constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The returning officer Farouk Tambuwal, who announced Abubakar’s victory on Sunday, February 4, said he polled 6,488 votes, defeating his closest opponent, Yusuf Marafa Danchadi of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who gathered 5,893.

“Having satisfied the requirements of the law, Magaji Abubakar of the PDP is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Tambuwal said.

The party also won the Shinkafi constituency in Zamfara State, where its candidate, Mustapha Sadauki, defeated the APC candidate, Usman Shinkafi, with only 32 votes.

How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



INEC returning officer in Zamfara, Femi Rufus, said Sadauki had met all constitutional requirements while declaring him the winner.

During the governorship elections held in March, the PDP’s Dauda Lawal defeated the incumbent governor of the state, Bello Matawalle.

Lawal was the first candidate to unseat an incumbent governor in the 2023 elections, winning over 65,000 votes.

In the Mayo Belwa constituency of Adamawa State, the PDP candidate, Mahmoud Musa Kallamu, won the by-elections with 1,306 votes. He polled the highest votes in six out of the seven polling units in the elections, while his closest opponent, Ibrahim Musa Italiya of the APC, scored 874 votes.