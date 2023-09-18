Tribunal affirms Dauda Lawal as Zamfara governor

THE Zamfara State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Sokoto has affirmed the election of Dauda Lawal as the state’s duly elected governor.

The Tribunal dismissed a petition filed by the former governor, Bello Matawalle, challenging Lawal’s victory.

In a judgement on Monday, September 18, the tribunal said the petition lacked merit.

The court also asked the petitioner to pay a N500,000 fine to Lawal.

Lawal defeated Matawalle in the March 18 governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Lawal the winner of the gubernatorial election.

The result was announced by INEC returning Officer Kassimu Shehu.

According to Shehu, Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 377,726 votes, while Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was then an incumbent governor, polled 311,976 votes.

Dissatisfied with Lawal’s victory, Matawalle proceeded to the tribunal to challenge the election result.

President Bola Tinubu appointed Matawalle as the Minister of State for Defence in August.

Meanwhile, Lawal has reacted to the tribunal’s judgement.

In a statement released by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Idris, on Monday in Gusau, the state capital, the governor described the judgement as “a clear expression of the people’s will.”