back to top

PENGASSAN orders nationwide strike amid face-off with Dangote Refinery

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Dangote Refinery halts petrol sales in naira
Dangote Refinery
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA

THE Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has directed its members nationwide to down tools following the alleged dismissal of more than 800 Nigerian workers by Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

In a circular issued after an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Saturday, September 27, 2025, and signed by General Secretary Lumumba Okugbawa, the union accused the refinery of breaching Nigeria’s labour laws, the Constitution, and International Labour Organisation (ILO) conventions by sacking workers who joined the association.

The NEC further alleged that the refinery replaced the dismissed staff with “over 2,000 Indians,” describing the move as “an affront to all Nigerian workers.”

To press its demands, PENGASSAN instructed members in field locations to withdraw their services from 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 28, with a nationwide shutdown across offices, companies, institutions, and agencies to begin at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, September 29.


     

     

    It also directed that all processes involving gas and crude supply to the refinery be halted immediately, while international oil companies were ordered to ramp down production and supply to the plant.

    The circular added that 24-hour prayer vigils would be held during the strike, stressing that no intervention would be entertained except in situations threatening personnel safety or critical assets.

    “An injury to one is an injury to all. No man is bigger than our country,” the NEC declared, calling on the Federal Government to intervene and vowing that the strike would continue until the sacked workers were reinstated.

    The directive comes amid a deepening labour dispute between the refinery and oil sector unions over workers’ rights and safety standards.

    Author Page

    Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in society. You can reach him via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement