Peter Obi escapes assassination as hoodlums shoot Obidient members in Edo

News
Peter Obi escapes assassination as hoodlums allegedly shoot Obidient members in Edo
Peter Obi and members of Obidient Movement at Chief John Odigie Oyegun's house in Benin after the assassination attempt
Harrison EDEH
Harrison EDEH

THE National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Yunusa Tanko, on Tuesday, February 24, raised the alarm over an alleged attack on former presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his Obidient members in Benin, Edo State.

Tanko disclosed that armed thugs had shot at Obi and members of the movement during the formal defection of a former governorship candidate Olumide Akpata to the African Democratic Congress ((ADC), in the state capital.

In a statement he signed and titled: “Breaking: Red Alert in Benin, Edo State.” Tanko said: “PO and the leadership of the ADC are under siege and attack in Benin, Edo State.

“At the formal declaration of Olumide Akpata into the African Democratic Congress, armed individuals followed us from the ADC Secretariat to the residence of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

“They shot at the gate and destroyed several vehicles in what appears to be a successful assassination attempt on our lives. Democracy is in danger,” the statement added.

As of the time of filing this report, there was no official confirmation from security agencies regarding the incident.

The ICIR reports that Governor Monday Okpebholo had warned Obi that he must get security clearance before coming to the state.

Obi had earlier visited Benin, the state capital, on July 7 and donated N15m million to St. Philomena Hospital School of Nursing Sciences for the completion of projects in the school.

“That man who says he has no ‘shishi’ came and dropped ₦15 million. Where did he get it from? After he left, three people were killed. For this reason, Obi must not come to Edo without security clearance,” the governor said.

The ICIR could not immediately report if Obi got a clearance before visiting the state.

Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

