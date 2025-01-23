PETROAN seeks welfare priority for Ogoniland as Tinubu eyes oil

THE Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has said that as Nigeria President Bola Tinubu eyes the resumption of oil production in Ogoniland, the welfare of the people should also be prioritised.

PETROAN pointed this out in a statement by its national public relations officer, Joseph Obele, on Thursday, January 23.

The association’s call came following President Tinubu’s meeting with Ogoni delegates in Abuja on Tuesday, January 21.

“The resumption of oil production is sacrosanct, but the concerns should be participation, equity, empowerment, employment, environmental protection, and compensations for damages,” PETROAN expressed.

It urged Ogoni youths to support the resumption of oil production in their land.

It stressed that the concerns of all stakeholders should be addressed, suggesting that the Ogoni delegates organise town hall meetings in all four local governments in Ogoniland.

“These meetings will provide platforms for wider consultations and gather thoughts from various groups, including scholars, farmers, elders, women, and youths.

“The submissions from the town hall meetings will constitute the people’s position for development as oil production commences. This will form a position paper for the oil production company handling the oil production,” PETROAN stated.

It pointed out that it would be necessary to hear from the Ogoni community to affirm the position of the delegates who met with the President.

“It is not sufficient to adopt the opinion of 50 persons over a community of two million people, the body maintained,” PETROAN added.

President Tinubu had on Tuesday directed the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, to coordinate negotiations with various parties within Ogoniland in the oil-rich Niger Delta area to resume oil production in the area.

He gave the directive when while receiving Ogoni leaders, including Governor Siminalayi Fubara, at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

He said his administration would prioritise peace, justice, and sustainable development in the area, calling for unity and reconciliation and urging the Ogoni people to set aside historical grievances and work together to achieve peace, development, and a clean environment.

“We cannot in any way rewrite history, but we can correct some anomalies of the past going forward. We cannot heal the wounds if we continue to be angry,

“We must work together with mutual trust. Go back home, do more consultations, and embrace others. We must make this trip worthwhile by bringing peace, development, and a clean environment back to Ogoniland,” Tinubu said.