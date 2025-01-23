back to top

PETROAN seeks welfare priority for Ogoniland as Tinubu eyes oil

Reading time: 1 mins
Oil and Gas
Oil Spill
The effects on the water of an oil spill which occurred in mid 2007, near the community of Goi, Ogoniland, Nigeria. Photo: Naturenews
Ehime ALEX
Ehime ALEX

THE Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has said that as Nigeria President Bola Tinubu eyes the resumption of oil production in Ogoniland, the welfare of the people should also be prioritised.

PETROAN pointed this out in a statement by its national public relations officer, Joseph Obele, on Thursday, January 23.

The association’s call came following President Tinubu’s meeting with Ogoni delegates in Abuja on Tuesday, January 21.

“The resumption of oil production is sacrosanct, but the concerns should be participation, equity, empowerment, employment, environmental protection, and compensations for damages,” PETROAN expressed.

It urged Ogoni youths to support the resumption of oil production in their land.

It stressed that the concerns of all stakeholders should be addressed, suggesting that the Ogoni delegates organise town hall meetings in all four local governments in Ogoniland.

“These meetings will provide platforms for wider consultations and gather thoughts from various groups, including scholars, farmers, elders, women, and youths.

“The submissions from the town hall meetings will constitute the people’s position for development as oil production commences. This will form a position paper for the oil production company handling the oil production,” PETROAN stated.

It pointed out that it would be necessary to hear from the Ogoni community to affirm the position of the delegates who met with the President.

“It is not sufficient to adopt the opinion of 50 persons over a community of two million people, the body maintained,” PETROAN added.

Read Also:

Dangote sells petrol at N960/litre to ships, N990 For trucks —official
Low oil production puts Nigeria’s 2024 budget revenue at risk
Market competition to make our petrol cheaper, PETROAN replies Dangote
Marketers confirm fuel price hike as Dangote Refinery raises price to N955/litre 

President Tinubu had on Tuesday directed the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, to coordinate negotiations with various parties within Ogoniland in the oil-rich Niger Delta area to resume oil production in the area.


     

     

    He gave the directive when while receiving Ogoni leaders, including Governor Siminalayi Fubara, at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

    He said his administration would prioritise peace, justice, and sustainable development in the area, calling for unity and reconciliation and urging the Ogoni people to set aside historical grievances and work together to achieve peace, development, and a clean environment.

    “We cannot in any way rewrite history, but we can correct some anomalies of the past going forward. We cannot heal the wounds if we continue to be angry,

    “We must work together with mutual trust. Go back home, do more consultations, and embrace others. We must make this trip worthwhile by bringing peace, development, and a clean environment back to Ogoniland,” Tinubu said.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement