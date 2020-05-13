Pharmacist petitions IGP over extortion by Rivers police

LUCKY Nwidu, a Port Harcourt-based pharmacist has filed petition to the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Muhammed over extortion by officers of Rivers State Police Command who claimed to be enforcing lockdown order.

The ICIR had reported how officers of the Ozuoba police station in Port Harcourt arrested, extorted and put Nwodu’s life at risk.

According to the solicitor of Nwidu, the officers locked up Nwidu after he had explained to them that as an essential worker, his office, Luckpharm Pharmacy has been exempted from the lockdown.

Despite his explanations, he was kept in the police and a bail of N100,000 was demanded by the investigating police officer identified as Inspector Bukola with the knowledge of the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Christian Ogowoke.

After spending hours in police custody, Nwidu was eventually granted bail after paying N20,000 despite his attorney’s explanation that he had not committed any crime.

Nwidu through his lawyer is demanding that the officers involved in his arrest should be sanctioned and that the commissioner of police in the state should tender an unreserved apology for the misconducts of his officers.

In the petition, the pharmacist also asked for a refund of N20,000 extorted from him by the Police Division without which other steps may be taken including demanding compensation.