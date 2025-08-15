Photobook showcases heritage of Abuja’s indigenous communities

TRICOM Productions has unveiled a photobook capturing the heritage of Abuja’s indigenous people.

Titled ‘On the Edges of the City,’ the work seeks to preserve the history of the indigenous people of Nigeria’s capital.

The initiative was funded by the MacArthur Foundation, according to Tricom’s Chief Executive Officer, Paul Nwulu, who addressed a gathering of dignitaries and residents of the city at the book’s unveiling in Abuja, on Thursday, August 14.

Nwulu said of the project, “Over the years, as Abuja has grown into a big city, those communities have been largely displaced, disenfranchised, and marginalised. Nobody knows their story anymore.”

He explained that between December 2024 and March 2025, Tricom Productions deployed at least 20 photographers to various indigenous settlements in and around Abuja to collect stories and visually document the lives of the people.

“Eighteen Photographers brought over 8,000 images that were captured during the four months. We selected only 250 and made them into the final photobook” he added.

Nwulu said the Shehu Yar’Adua Centre had allocated a permanent space to display the photos, and a website would be launched next week to host the online collection.

He expressed hope that the project would inspire similar initiatives, including documentaries and films.

The Country Director of the MacArthur Foundation, Kole Shetima, noted that while many Nigerians see Abuja as a modern, planned city, the area was home to vibrant indigenous communities long before it was designated the Federal Capital Territory in 1976.

“The copy book on the original inhabitants of Abuja, which is titled ‘On the Edges of the City’, is a depiction of the original inhabitants. When you are a visitor to Abuja, you really don’t have a sense of what this city is all about, because of the big buildings, but when you ask what is the soul of Abuja? It’s very difficult to say,”Shetima said.

While urging other cultures in Nigeria to draw inspiration from the initiative, one of the photographers, Segun Ogunleye, said he learned the importance of documenting history and culture in a fast-evolving world, as it would help to preserve identity and ensure future generations connect with their roots.

“You can imagine tribal marks. That was my takeaway. We didn’t see any child with tribal marks of these indigenous tribes. So, if nobody takes a picture or makes a video, then it means that in 20 years time, you will not have anybody with tribal marks” Ogunleye said.

Similarly, the village head of Karmu Sabo, Sarkin Umar Gani, from the Gede tribe, one of the nine indigenous tribes of Abuja, said he was delighted to see his people’s stories and traditions documented, as it would help safeguard their heritage and such would be passed on to the younger generation.

“I am extremely excited that we are being exposed to the world,” Gani said.

The ICIR reports that the launch showcased a public exhibition featuring a beautiful selection of the photographs.