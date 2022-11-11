30.1 C
Abuja

Police arrest 25-year-old for stoning father to death in Plateau

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Theophilus Adedokun
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Plateau State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old man, Bernard Danlami, for stoning his father to death in Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

Plateau State Commissioner of Police Bartholomew Onyeka made this known on Friday at a news briefing in Jos, the state capital.

Onyeka explained that “a case of culpable homicide was reported at Mangu Police Station of the Command that on 11/05/2022 at about 2120hrs a fight ensued between two brothers, namely Bernard Danlami ‘m’, 25 years old and Zugumnan Danlami ‘m’, 18 years old of COCIN Shamsoho, Kerang Mangu LGA over a bucket of water”.

“But as their father, one Danladi Mangna, faulted Bernard Danladi for being rude and flogged him with a stick, the said Bernard picked a stone and hit his father on the forehead, which resulted to a serious injury that eventually led to his father’s death.”

The commissioner of police further disclosed that the suspect has confessed to the crime.

“He will be the charged to court as soon as investigation is completed,” he added.

Onyeka, who paraded 10 other suspects for various crimes, including criminal conspiracy, cattle rustling and kidnapping, also urged members of the public to report suspicious movements and persons to the police and other law enforcement agencies to help mitigate the rate of crime in the country.

- Advertisement -

“On our part, we are prepared to respond within a reasonable time whenever we receive a distress call.

“I also call on all residents of Plateau State to cooperate and synergise with the police by giving us timely and useful information in order to fight all forms of criminalities,” the commissioner of police said.

Author profile
Theophilus Adedokun

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Health

Nigerians decry shortage of workers, poor services at PHCs

NIGERIANS have expressed dismay over the shortage of workers at most primary health centres...
Elections

65,699 PVCs destroyed as hoodlums attack INEC offices in Ogun, Osun 

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 65,699 uncollected Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) were...
News

Nigeria’s oil production rises above one million bpd

THE Nigerian government's offensive against oil theft seems to be paying off as oil...
News

Why we engaged NNPCLtd, stakeholders on transparency in oil, gas sector – Reps

THE chairman, House of Representatives committee on anti-corruption, Shehu Garba, said the legislative transparency...
Politics and Governance

Residents protest alleged plan to dethrone Osogbo monarch

RESIDENTS of Osogbo, the Osun State capital, have protested against an alleged plan by...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNigerians decry shortage of workers, poor services at PHCs

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.