Police arrest 25-year-old for stoning father to death in Plateau

THE Plateau State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old man, Bernard Danlami, for stoning his father to death in Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

Plateau State Commissioner of Police Bartholomew Onyeka made this known on Friday at a news briefing in Jos, the state capital.

Onyeka explained that “a case of culpable homicide was reported at Mangu Police Station of the Command that on 11/05/2022 at about 2120hrs a fight ensued between two brothers, namely Bernard Danlami ‘m’, 25 years old and Zugumnan Danlami ‘m’, 18 years old of COCIN Shamsoho, Kerang Mangu LGA over a bucket of water”.

“But as their father, one Danladi Mangna, faulted Bernard Danladi for being rude and flogged him with a stick, the said Bernard picked a stone and hit his father on the forehead, which resulted to a serious injury that eventually led to his father’s death.”

The commissioner of police further disclosed that the suspect has confessed to the crime.

“He will be the charged to court as soon as investigation is completed,” he added.

Onyeka, who paraded 10 other suspects for various crimes, including criminal conspiracy, cattle rustling and kidnapping, also urged members of the public to report suspicious movements and persons to the police and other law enforcement agencies to help mitigate the rate of crime in the country.

“On our part, we are prepared to respond within a reasonable time whenever we receive a distress call.

“I also call on all residents of Plateau State to cooperate and synergise with the police by giving us timely and useful information in order to fight all forms of criminalities,” the commissioner of police said.