Police arrest man found brutalising sister in viral video

THE Benue State Police Command has arrested one Kelvin Iorfa, seen in a viral video brutalising his sister.

The Command’s spokesperson, Anene Catherine, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday, April 11.

According to the Police, the lady in the viral video, Nguwasen Iorfa, was assaulted by her brother following a heated argument.

After his arrest, Kelvin, a 59-year-old, confessed to assaulting his younger sister.

“Kelvin Iorfa assaulted his younger sister Miss Nguwasen Iorfa about four days ago, and a video was made to that effect.

“The suspect was arrested immediately. In his statement, the suspect confessed that he had a heated argument with his younger sister, which provoked him to beat her up that much,” the spokesperson said.

However, the police could not contact Nguwasen, the assaulted lady, as she has been out of reach.

“Efforts are being made to reach the victim who is said to have gone out of reach since the incident.

“The suspect is in custody and investigation is on going.”

Catherine said Benue State Commissioner of Police, Wale Abbas, has ordered a detailed investigation into the case to unravel the condition and location of the victim.

In the clip that made the rounds, Kelvin Iorfa was seen kicking and flogging his younger sister with a belt until she fainted.