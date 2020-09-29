Police arrest 43 youths over attack on station, immigration post in Katsina

ABOUT 43 youths have been arrested by the Police in Katsina, following a reported protest which resulted in the destruction of a police post, patrol vehicles and blockage of road linking the Jibia- Katsina highway on Monday.

Isah Gambo, the Police Public Relations officer (PPRO) of the Katsina Command who confirmed the arrests to The ICIR, said contrary to reports of protest, the youths from Daddara village in Jibia Local Government Area of the state were rioting and burnt the Police and Immigration posts in the border town.

“They were rioting, they burnt down our police station; many vehicles including our patrol vehicles and an armoury where we stored our arms and ammunitions were burnt down to ashes,” Gambo said.

In response, the state Commissioner of Police deployed a combined team of Police Mobile Force (PMF) and conventional units to contain the situation and make arrests.

According to Gambo, during the course of the riot, many police officers were injured and four were taken to the hospital.

He further disclosed that their investigations showed that some smugglers were behind the attack because of their illegal activities.

“Investigation is ongoing and those who sponsored the riot, we are going after them,” Gambo told The ICIR.

He further said that a semblance of normalcy has been restored in the area but the investigation is still being carried out to determine the origin of the attack.

It could be recalled that in June, hundreds of youth across Katsina Stateconverged on Katsina town to protest the killings and wanton destruction by gunmen in their respective localities.

In response, President Muhammadu Buhari warned that the waves of protest in Katsina State against rising insecurity in the state can distract the military operations mounted to flush out bandits terrorising the state.

“President Buhari admonishes that taking to the streets for protest could distract the military operations, urging” Katsina indigenes not to give up on the military who over the years have a strong track record of quelling crises once given enough time,” Buhari had said.