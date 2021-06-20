We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 62-year-old school proprietor identified as Emmanuel Madueke over alleged sexual assault on a 14-year-old student.

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) disclosed in a statement on Sunday that the incident occurred during the Children’s Day celebration at Megland Comprehensive School, Lekki.

The Coordinator of DSVRT Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi disclosed that a team comprising officials of the Lagos State Office of Education Quality Assurance, Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development and the DSVRT visited the school on June 17 to investigate the alleged assault.

Findings made by the team during the visit revealed that Madueke had developed cordial relations with the student before the assault took place.

“He kissed her on her lips but she was able to push him away and ran out of his office. She (student) added that since the incident, she had made every effort to distance herself from the proprietor,” the DSVRT said.

Reacting to the allegation, Madueke denied kissing the student’s lips and described his actions as an innocent peck on her cheek.

Investigations further revealed that other students might have fallen victim to sexual harassment at the hands of the proprietor.

“It was further alleged that Madueke tactically grooms female students who become acquainted with him promising educational advancement as a reward to them,” the DSVRT added in the statement.

Based on findings by the DSVRT, the case was reported to the Ilasan Police Division where investigations are currently ongoing.

According to the statement, Madueke’s actions contravened the Child’s Rights Law 2015 and Sections 135, (Indecent treatment of a child) and 263 (Sexual Assault) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

The DSVRT noted that the Lagos State government was determined to protect children from all forms of sexual and gender based violence.