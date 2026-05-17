Police arrest six suspected ‘one-chance’ robbers, recover weapons in Lagos

THE Lagos State Police Command has arrested six suspected members of a notorious “one chance” robbery syndicate allegedly operating around Ago Palace Way in Okota area of the state.

The arrests were made on Sunday, May 17, by operatives during a routine stop-and-search operation along the axis.

The suspects were intercepted while traveling in a tricycle with registration number AAA 720 QL during an active attempt to rob unsuspecting commuters.

According to a statement released by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Adebisi, a superintendent of police, the suspects immediately fled the vehicle upon sighting the police.

“On sighting the police, the suspects reportedly jumped down and abandoned the tricycle. A cutlass allegedly used for their operations and a mobile phone were recovered at the scene.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of the six suspects identified as: Basiru Rilwan ‘m’, 23 years; Afeez Akeem ‘m’, 25 years; Ademola Yekeen ‘m’, 20 years; Sodipo Oyeyemi ‘m’, 27 years; Ayomide Gafar ‘m’; and Fabayo Michael ‘m’, 28 years. The suspects were found in possession of a dummy pistol allegedly used in carrying out their criminal activities. The suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigation.”

The command said under the leadership of the state Commissioner of Police, Tijani Fatai, it would sustain proactive policing strategies aimed at combating crime and ensuring the safety of residents across the state.

It also urged the public to continue to provide timely and credible information to aid its officers’ efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.

The ICIR reports that Lagos is one of Nigerian states with one chance criminal syndicates. The syndicates are a group of robbers who disguise as commercial motorists and passengers.

They often lure unsuspecting passengers into their vehicles and rob them of their belongings, including cash, phones and other valuables.

Many victims who resisted their attacks have been killed or severely injured. The criminals operate with weapons, including axes, cutlasses and guns. They also possess point-of-sale machines (PoS), which they use to force their victims to empty their bank accounts.