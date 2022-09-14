Police arrest teacher, ice cream seller for raping minors in Bauchi

POLICE in Bauchi State have arrested a 25-year-old teacher of the Royal Science Academy School, Sirajo Ahmed, for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old pupil.

Ahmed allegedly committed the crime in his office on the school premises in Alkaleri, in the Alkaleri Local Government Area in Bauchi State.

The police also confirmed arrest of an ice cream seller, Sani Musa, 35, for allegedly having anal sexual intercourse of a 12-year-old boy.

The state police public relations officer, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the development in a statement he issued on Tuesday, September 13.

The statement read, “Around 9.30am on September 6, 2022, a team of detectives attached to the Alkaleri Division arrested one Sirajo Ahmed, 25, of the Royal Science Academy, Alkaleri, for defiling his seven-year-old pupil.

“Information received at the division indicated that on August 13, 2022, around 10am, Ahmed, of Unguwan Ajiya Alkaleri, who is a classroom teacher at the Royal Science Academic School, Alkaleri, deceitfully lured his seven-year-old pupil into his office at the said school and defiled her. During the investigation, the suspect voluntarily confessed to the crime.

“Similarly, on September 6, 2022, around 9am, detectives attached to the Alkaleri Division, acted on a report and arrested one Sani Musa, 35, an ice cream seller for having anal sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old boy. During interrogation, the suspect voluntarily confessed to the crime.”

