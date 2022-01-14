30.1 C
Abuja

Police arrest woman for child theft

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Aisha Ibrahim nabbed by the police for theft of a two-year-old.

Related

1min read

THE Police in Zamfara State said they arrested a woman in Gusau for the theft of a two-year-old boy with intentions to sell him.

A statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) in Zamfara Mohammed Shehu on Thursday said the woman identified as Aisha Ibrahim had planned to sell her co-wife’s son, Aminu Ibrahim, to raise money for her sustenance.

Upon her arrest last Saturday, she told the Police that her actions were retaliation to the theft and sale of her child by the co-wife.

“The suspect who held from Danyade Kaya village in Maradi, Niger Republic was arrested with her co-wife’s two-year-old child whom she confessed of the theft in retaliation to the theft and sale of her son by her co-wife.

“She further confessed that the reason for the theft was to sell the child and raise money for her day-to-day needs. She will be handed over to Nigeria Immigration Service for further necessary action,” the statement read.

There has been an increase in cases of child theft in Nigeria. The country ranks high on the global list of African countries involved in cross-border and internal trafficking.

According to a United Nation’s Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) report, human trafficking is the third-largest crime in Nigeria after economic fraud and drug trafficking. At least ten children are sold across the country every day.

- Advertisement -

Nigeria has struggled to end the menace, but lack of funding and the inadequacies of the judicial system often lead to denial of justice for victims.

In some cases, security officials are also involved in the trade, which hinders the fight against human trafficking in the country.

The ICIR had reported that an official of the Nigerian Air Force, Joy Kelvin, was linked to a child trafficking syndicate that operates in Northern Nigeria.

Kelvin had identified the Social Welfare Department in Gombe State as one of the most accessible places to buy and sell children in Nigeria.

According to Kelvin, children could be sold to the department for prices ranging between N300,000 and N800,000.

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command had also arrested a medical doctor in 2020, Victor Onongha, for child theft.

He was arrested with 15 others, and a five-month-old child was recovered from them by the security operatives.

- Advertisement -

The police had said in a statement that the child’s mother, Grace Davis, had conspired with her sister Abigail Davis to sell the child to Onongha for N250,000.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Police arrest woman for child theft

THE Police in Zamfara State said they arrested a woman in Gusau for the...
Business and Economy

Economist predicts $30bn foreign reserves, others flag Nigeria’s debt, monetary policy

CHIEF Executive Officer of the Financial Derivatives Nigeria Company Bismarck Rewane has predicted a...
Agriculture

Titan Farms: More Nigerians speak up over phony agro investment

TWENTY-FOUR hours after The ICIR’s report, more investors allegedly defrauded by Chief Executive of...
News

ICPC secures interim forfeiture of N110.4m traced to primary school teacher and her accomplice

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the interim forfeiture of N110.4 million...
News

Twitter yet to register in Nigeria despite lifting of ban

THE Federal Government announced on Thursday that it had lifted the ban on Twitter,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Families of five NELAN consultants engineers still searching for answers two months after their...

Controversy trails sale of billion naira worth Radio Nigeria Building for N100 million

Investor solicits Ooni’s help to recover capital from fraudulent agro business

Special Report: Kwara is new kidnappers’ haven

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Investigation: Air Force officer in baby trafficking scandal

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Can eating bananas prevent COVID-19 infection?

Lifting Twitter ban: Nigerians react

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleEconomist predicts $30bn foreign reserves, others flag Nigeria’s debt, monetary policy

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.