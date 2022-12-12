Police blame IPOB for attack on Imo INEC office

THE Imo State Police Command has blamed suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for the attack on the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

Unidentified gunmen, on Monday, December 12, razed the INEC office in Owerri, Imo State capital.

Three of the gunmen and a policeman died in the attack.

Reacting to the development on Channels TV, spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command, Mike Abattam said the gunmen were suspected IPOB members.

“They are suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra. It is the outcome of our investigation that will determine those that will be held complicit,” he said.

“We gave them a hot chase. The Command’s tactical teams were able to follow them and in the process, we were able to neutralize three of them.”

He added that two of the gunmen were captured alive with bullet injuries and the Command is still combing the area to apprehend other suspects.

Attacks on INEC offices have become e recurring phenomenon.

In recent times, hoodlums have torched the Commission’s offices in Ogun, Osun and Ebonyi states.