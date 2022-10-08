2023: We have no plan to disrupt elections in South-East — IPOB

THE proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said that it has no plan to disrupt the 2023 general elections in the southeastern part of the country.

IPOB spokesperson Emma Powerful made this known in a statement to journalists on Saturday in reaction to violent comments made by a breakaway member of IPOB, Simon Ekpa.

The Finland-based resident had threatened that the IPOB faction under his leadership would not allow any election to hold in the region.

But IPOB has distanced itself from Ekpa’s statement, saying violence was never part of its strategies as it continues to make its demand for succession.

“The IPOB leadership has for the umpteenth time stated unequivocally that part of our modus operandi in our agitation for freedom has never been, is not and will not be violent agitation.

“This explains our consistent demand for the UN to organise a Referendum in the Biafran territory for the Biafran people to determine their destiny. To this effect, IPOB is neither contemplating nor will it encourage or sponsor anyone or group to disrupt the Nigerian shambolic selection process called election.

“IPOB is not interested and will never involve ourselves in any Nigerian fraudulent pre-election or post-election issues. Our job is to open the eyes of the blinds by the gospel of truth, which our leader has delivered already,” Powerful said.

He noted that IPOB has constantly made it public that it has no interest in and could not legitimise the aberration of what is called an election in Nigeria.

The group said it was a focused, determined and disciplined freedom fighting movement whose focus and objectives were to liberate its people from subjugation.

While accusing the federal government of masterminding the insecurity in the South-East, allegedly with the hope of causing fear, and accusing IPOB of their deeds, the group said it was a united family and would not carry out violent acts in its quest for freedom.

“Whoever that is sponsoring any group or gang tagging them IPOB is on his/her own. For those who are hard of hearing, IPOB is one indivisible family under one central command and leadership.

“If in the future IPOB leadership decides to make further statement on the upcoming Nigeria selection process called election, we shall make such a statement through our official channels,” he added.