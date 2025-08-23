back to top

Police condemn assault on Lagos motorist, detain officers

News
Logo of the Nigeria Police Force
Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

THE Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has condemned the conduct of some of its personnel captured in a viral video assaulting a motorist and attempting to forcibly remove glasses during a stop-and-search operation in Lagos.

The officer was captured slapping the motorist after suspecting that the glasses was recording their altercation.

In a statement on Friday, August 22, the Force described the behaviour as unprofessional and said the officers involved, attached to the Lagos State Police Command, have been identified.

“The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Lagos State Command has been contacted and has swiftly acted appropriately to ensure that the officers face commensurate disciplinary actions. He has equally ordered for the  restructuring of the squad involved,” the statement read.

Similarly, a statement by the spokesman of Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Friday, confirmed that the entire team have been detained.

He also noted that the ‘officers will face an orderly room trial in line with established disciplinary procedures to ensure justice is served swiftly and transparently.’

“In addition, the entire Tactical Squad implicated in this matter has been dissolved with immediate effect. A new Tactical Squad has been constituted, comprising officers who will adhere strictly to international best practices in policing. This new unit will operate with zero tolerance for corruption, while upholding the highest standards of respect for human rights and human dignity,” he wrote.

The NPF further claimed that the incident was isolated and does not reflect the professional standards expected of police officers. 

“The Force leadership stands on its commitment to identifying and sanctioning the very few errant officers whose actions embarrass dedicated, hardworking and responsible personnel of the Force,” it added.


     

     

    Viral video sparks outrage

    The ICIR reports that the reaction followed a video circulating on social media, which shows a policeman repeatedly harassing a motorist at a checkpoint. 

    The officer was seen slapping the driver and attempting to snatch his glasses while accusing him of secretly recording the police.

    Despite presenting his vehicle documents and driver’s licence, the motorist was assaulted. In the footage, he protested, “Why are you hitting me? What’s the problem? Why are you touching them? Can’t I wear my glasses again? Why are you touching my glasses, what have I done wrong…,” he said 

    The officer retorted, “Why do you put us on camera? You are camera police,” before forcefully reaching for the eyewear.

    Mustapha Usman is an investigative journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

    Recent

