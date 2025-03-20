back to top

Police confirm 6 dead, 14 vehicles burnt in Abuja tanker explosion

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Abuja tanker explosion: Police confirm 6 dead, 14 vehicles burnt
Site of Abuja tanker explosion. Image courtesy Abuja City Journal
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed that six people lost their lives, and 14 vehicles were burnt in the explosion from a tanker accident at Nyanya Bridge, Abuja, on Wednesday night.

The FCT police, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, Thursday morning, described the incident as devastating.

According to the police, a heavily loaded Dangote truck lost control and crashed into vehicles in traffic, leading to the explosion.

“A Dangote trailer carrying cement lost control while approaching Nyanya Bridge from AYA and rammed into multiple vehicles, triggering a massive inferno,the police said.

The police added that emergency responders battled the raging flames and thick smoke to rescue people trapped in the inferno.

However, six victims were confirmed dead from the tragedy.

The police said their remains had been deposited at Karu General Hospital morgue.

According to the statement, police operatives, fire service personnel, and other security agencies struggled to contain the fire and restore free movement of vehicles on the route.

The police condole with victims’ families and urge motorists to drive carefully, while investigations are ongoing into the incident.


     

     

    The ICIR reported on Wednesday, March 19 that an explosion from a tanker crash rocked the Abuja-Keffi expressway near Karu Bridge.

    Read Also:

    ABDUCTION: FCT Police command confirms release of Aishat, kidnapped daughter of PDP Chieftain
    Abuja residents trek long distances to work as police cordon off road leading to Appeal Court
    Air Force officer in child trafficking scandal, accomplice knew my abducted child – Mother
    Ameerah: Police react to alleged kidnap of 17 persons in Abuja

    The incident occurred during rush hour as commuters returned from work along the ever-busy highway.

    Massive explosions could be heard from videos from the scene on social media, as hundreds of commuters fled from their vehicles for dear lives.

    The explosion engulfed several vehicles and caused gridlock, as thick smoke from the blast billowed in the air.

     

     

    Bankole Abe
    Reporter at  | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement