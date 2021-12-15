27.5 C
Abuja

Police confirm arrest of protesters in Abuja

Ijeoma OPARA
Northisbleeding protest. Phot Credit: Sahara Reporters

1min read

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the arrest of some protesters in Abuja on Wednesday.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command Josephine Adeh.

Adeh noted that the arrests were made to forestall a breakdown of law and order within the area.

“Following the receipt of information today 15th December 2021, at about 1030hrs, about a civil disturbance at Area 1 Garki, resulting from an ensued clash between hoodlums and the self-acclaimed revolutionist Sowore and his hired thugs, bearing placards with all forms of inciting inscription. A team of operational assets attached to the FCT police Command was drafted swiftly to the scene to forestall further outbreak of violence and disintegration of law and order,” she said.

Adeh further said that upon their arrival, officials of the command dispersed the crowd and restored normalcy to the area.

While noting that people were arrested at the scene, Adeh said some had been released from custody.

“Parties initially taken into custody for various reasons were profiled and some released unconditionally,” she said.

Adeh urged residents of the FCT to remain law-abiding and provide relevant information to officials of the Police Force when necessary.

It was reported earlier that Police officials had arrested two protesters and two journalists of ROOTS TV at the #Northisbleeding protest held in Abuja on Wednesday.

The protesters, who gathered at the Nigerian Labour House, demanded that labour leaders join in the campaign against the killings and terrorism in the North.

The #Northisbleeding protests had begun last week when a group of Northern youths kicked against the worsening insecurity in the North under the present administration.

Under the Coalition of Concerned Northern Nigerian Groups, the protesters demanded an immediate end to terrorism in the region while also protesting the gruesome burning of about 40 travellers at Gidan Bawa village, Sokoto.

