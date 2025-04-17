Police confirm attack on Natasha’s home in Kogi

THE Kogi State Police Command has promised to probe the attack on the family house of Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The State Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, confirmed on Thursday, April 17, that gunmen attacked Akpoti-Uduaghan’s family residence in Obeiba Community in Okehi Local Government Area.

Dantawaye disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

According to the police commissioner, the incident occurred on Tuesday night.

He said the command had been fully briefed on the incident by the Okehi LGA Divisional Police Officer, but so far, no arrest has been made.

“Investigation into the incident has begun, and we shall get to the root of it. We will deal with those criminal elements that carried out the attack,” the CP said.

The lawmaker, Akpoti-Uduaghan, stated that the gunmen attacked her family’s house in Kogi, believing she was in the house.

According to her, during the attack, security operatives and community members responded promptly and chased the attackers away.

“No one was hurt. A report on the incident was quickly made at the police area command of the LGA,” she stated.

A statement from Akpoti-Uduaghan’s media team described the attack as a calculated attempt to silence the senator. It urged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to immediately reinstate Akpoti-Uduaghan’s security details for her safety.

The media team called on the public to remain calm and added that her dedication to speaking the truth and representing her constituents should not be met with violence and intimidation.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had earlier urged Nigerians to hold Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Kogi State Governor Ahmed Ododo and his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, responsible if she and her supporters were attacked.

Akpoti-Uduaghan raised the alarm in a post via her official Facebook page.

She reiterated the call on Thursday, even though Akpabio, Bello and Ododo had distanced themselves from her claims and petitioned the IGP to summon or arrest her for questioning over the allegations.