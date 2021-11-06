Police confirm fire incident in Kubwa Village Market, Abuja

— 1 min read

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the fire incident at the Kubwa Village Market on the evening of Friday.

The FCT Police Spokesperson Josephine Adeh, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said at least five persons were burnt beyond recognition in the inferno.

She also noted that 10 other persons sustained various degrees of injuries.

According to her, the fire, which was caused by a kerosene surface tank explosion, affected two shops in the market.

“Unfortunately, the remains of five (5) persons already burnt beyond recognition were evacuated from the scene by the rescue team and taken to the hospital where they were confirmed dead while ten (10) others who were seriously injured were immediately taken to the hospital and currently receiving medical attention,” she said.

She noted that the FCT Commissioner of Police Babaji Sunday, who described the incident as unfortunate, had ordered a discrete investigation into the incident.

She said the CP noted that operatives of the Forensic Section of the Command Criminal Investigations Department had been deployed to the scene for forensic analysis to unravel the cause of the incident and more importantly, provide recommendations to prevent a recurrence of such incident.

According to her, the CP commiserated with the families of the victims. He noted that the inferno was under control and commended the people who were at the scene at the time for supporting the rescue operation and general control of the fire.

He further implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergencies or distresses, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.