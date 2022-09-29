Police confirm killing of artist, three others in Abuja

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the killing of an artist and three others in the Gwarimpa area of Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command, Josephine Adeh, on Thursday.

Adeh noted that one of the deceased persons, identified as Queen Blue Jack, had notified the police of her husband’s disappearance after he left home earlier.

Efforts by Jack’s relatives to reach him proved abortive, which led to the complaint.

“Upon receipt of this information, a team of detectives attached to the Gwarimpa division was drafted to the scene where her husband and three other persons were found dead in their pull of blood. The bodies were taken to the hospital for possible medical intervention but was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty,” the statement read.

The PRO also noted that investigations had commenced into the murder.

“The deceased were deposited at the Kubwa General Hospital morgue, discrete investigations have commenced, and emerging developments will be communicated subsequently,” Adeh noted.

Jack had been murdered along with three others in a house in Gwarimpa. Their bodies were mutilated in the process, and the walls of the room where the incident occurred were marked with blood.