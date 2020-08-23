fbpx
Police confirm rearrest of suspected Ibadan serial killer

iNewsFeatured News
By Niyi OYEDEJI
Sunday Shodipe, the suspected Ibadan serial killer. PHOTO CREDIT: Lindaikejisblog

THE Nigerian Police on Sunday confirmed the rearrest of Sunday Shodipe, the suspected Ibadan serial killer, who escaped from the police custody on August 11.

The Police in a statement  said Shodipe was rearrested at the Bodija area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

It would be recalled that the erstwhile fugitive is a prime suspect in the multiple murder of innocent citizens at Akinyele Local Government Area, Moniya, Ibadan of the state.

Olugbenga Fadeyi , the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),  also  confirmed his arrest to The ICIR via a telephone conversation.

“The suspect has been rearrested and currently in police custody, ” Fadeyi said

Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector General of Police, while commending Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, the Oyo State Commissioner of Police  and his Team for a job well done, equally expressed his sincere appreciation to the citizens for their support and understanding while the manhunt for the rearrested Shodipe lasted.

 

Meanwhile, the IGP has warned against any form of complacency on the part of the operatives of the Oyo State Police Command, stressing that all hands must be on deck to bring the case to a positive and successful closure.

 

Niyi OYEDEJI 61 posts
