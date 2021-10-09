28.1 C
Abuja

Police confirm release of five Bethel students, matron

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Bandits

Related

1min read

KADUNA State Police Command has confirmed the release of five students of Bethel Baptist Secondary School, Kaduna.

This was disclosed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command Mohammed Jalige, in a telephone interview with The ICIR on Saturday.

Jalige noted that a matron of the school, who was also abducted, was released along with the students on Friday.

He told The ICIR that a large number of the kidnap victims from the school had been released over time.

“Most students have been released. We have only 25 students still in captivity,” he said.

The ICIR had enquired if ransom was paid to secure the students’ release but Jalige ended the call and did not respond to subsequent attempts to reach him.

Terrorists had invaded the school in the first week of July and abducted over a hundred students.

- Advertisement -

The terrorists have released the students in batches since the incident.

There has been an upsurge in terrorism and kidnapping within the northern region of Nigeria.

Despite the presence of the military in the region, security has continued to take a downward slope, with school children becoming the most recent targets for terrorists within the region.

This has had a negative impact on education in the region which is already academically backward.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Police confirm release of five Bethel students, matron

KADUNA State Police Command has confirmed the release of five students of Bethel Baptist...
Factcheck

Did hoodlums burn two moving trains in Offa?

By Abdulrasheed HAMMAD FALSE claims circulated across the social media platform and numerous media outlets...
News

Data Pro, AIHN to host webinar on post-COVID economic recovery

CREDIT ratings company Data Pro, in conjunction with the Association of Issuing Houses of...
Special reports

Lagos, megacity of homeless women

By Omolola AFOLABI   There are several homeless women in Lagos, and the number is rising....
Media News

PWAN invites applications for political leadership, mentorship programme

A non-governmental organisation, the Rule of Law and Empowerment Initiative, also known as Partners...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleDid hoodlums burn two moving trains in Offa?

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.