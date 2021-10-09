Police confirm release of five Bethel students, matron

— 1min read

This was disclosed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command Mohammed Jalige, in a telephone interview with The ICIR on Saturday.

Jalige noted that a matron of the school, who was also abducted, was released along with the students on Friday.

He told The ICIR that a large number of the kidnap victims from the school had been released over time.

“Most students have been released. We have only 25 students still in captivity,” he said.

The ICIR had enquired if ransom was paid to secure the students’ release but Jalige ended the call and did not respond to subsequent attempts to reach him.

Terrorists had invaded the school in the first week of July and abducted over a hundred students.

The terrorists have released the students in batches since the incident.

There has been an upsurge in terrorism and kidnapping within the northern region of Nigeria.

Despite the presence of the military in the region, security has continued to take a downward slope, with school children becoming the most recent targets for terrorists within the region.

This has had a negative impact on education in the region which is already academically backward.