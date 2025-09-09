Police detain FIJ reporter in Ekiti over reports on FUOYE VC’s alleged sexual harassment

A SENIOR Reporter with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), Sodiq Atanda, is currently being held at the state headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force in Ado-Ekiti after honouring an invitation by the police on Tuesday.

The ICIR reports that the police summoned Atanda on September 1 following a petition by the on-leave Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Abayomi Fasina, who accused him of cyberbullying, blackmail, and criminal defamation.

Signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Musa Hadi, the invitation letter indicated that the petition was submitted by Fasina’s lawyers against the reporter and the FIJ.

“This office is investigating a complaint via petition from T. S Adegboyega & CO. (Solicitors, Advocates and Notary Public) of 141, Station Road, Idi-Seke, Osogbo, Osun State, Nigeria on behalf of his Client Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina,” Hadi wrote.

The petition was captioned “Petition Against Mr Sodeeq Atanda and Foundation for Investigative Journalism on Conspiracy, Criminal Defamation, Blackmail, Malicious Misrepresentation and Cyberbullying,” and dated August 22, 2025. It was signed by T. S. Adegboyega, a lawyer.

The letter added, “Please, note that attendance is not by proxy and you are to attend and honoured this invitation [sic] on Thursday 4th September 2025 by 12:00Hrs prompt [sic].”

Atanda’s summon followed a series of reports published by the FIJ, alleging that Fasina sexually harassed a director at the university, Folasade Adebayo, and humiliated her after she repeatedly rejected his advances.

The reports contained audio recordings in which Fasina allegedly admitted to bribing two former governing council members to secure the appointments of the current bursar and registrar of the university.

Additionally, the reports said the governing council further traumatised Adebayo by downplaying Fasina’s actions as a mere friendly relationship and demanding that she apologise to the council.

Amid these publications, Fasina allegedly secured the council’s approval for a six-month leave in April to allow a review of the earlier internal report that had cleared him of wrongdoing.

The embattled VC has filed a lawsuit against Adebayo for defamation in an Ekiti court.

The FIJ has seen a number of its reporters locked up by the Nigerian security agencies since its launch in 2021.

Among those locked up is Daniel Ojukwu, who was incarcerated in 2024.

Ojukwu was also reportedly attacked by the police in Lagos State last month.

Meanwhile, the FIJ announced on X Tuesday night that Atanda had been freed by the Ekiti Police.

Note: This report has been updated to include that Atanda has regained freedom.