Police dismiss reports of relocation of abducted school children, teachers in Oyo

THE Police Command in Oyo state has dismissed reports on social media that school children and their teachers abducted in Oriire Local Government of the state have been moved to Kaduna State by helicopter.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Olayinka Ayanlade, a deputy superintendent of police, on Tuesday in Ibadan, said that the report and video alluding to this were entirely false, unverified, misleading, and devoid of any factual basis.

He added that the report also lacked credibility, substance, and the requisite threshold of authenticity expected of information relating to such a sensitive security matter.

“The said video claimed that the abducted school children and teachers from Ahoro-Esiele and Yawota Communities in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo state have been moved to Kaduna State via a helicopter.

“Members of the public are hereby informed that intensive rescue operations remain ongoing. The Oyo State Police Command, in close collaboration with other security and intelligence agencies, has significantly intensified efforts aimed at ensuring the safe rescue of all abducted victims,” said the command.

It also said it was intensifying efforts towards their prompt reunification with their families, and the apprehension and prosecution of those responsible for the attack.

Ayanlade further stated that the command was deeply concerned about the deliberate spread of misinformation and disinformation by certain individuals.

According to him, these unknown individuals seek to undermine public confidence in the ongoing rescue efforts and the sacrifices being made daily by security personnel working tirelessly to secure the release of the victims.

He added that such actions were not only irresponsible, but also capable of creating unnecessary panic, misleading the public, and obstructing security operations.

“The Oyo State Police Command therefore strongly warns against the dissemination of false, unverified, or malicious information, particularly on matters affecting public safety and national security.

“Individuals or groups found to be originating, promoting, or circulating misleading content intended to cast doubt on the integrity, professionalism, and commitment of security institutions, will be identified and dealt with in accordance with the law, “he said.

Ayanlade urged residents of Oyo State and the general public to remain calm, vigilant, and supportive of ongoing security efforts.

“Citizens are encouraged to rely only on information disseminated through official channels and verified sources while refraining from sharing speculative or unconfirmed reports.

“The command remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting lives and property and assures the public that every available resource is being deployed to secure the safe return of the abducted children and teachers, “he said. (NAN)