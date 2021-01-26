Police identify cause of fire on Sunday Igboho’s house

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.



THE Oyo State Police Command has said unidentified hoodlums were responsible for setting ablaze Sunday Igboho’s house in Ibadan.

One of the houses belonging to the Yoruba activist located at Soka in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital was reportedly on fire in the early hours of Tuesday.

Although sources close to Igboho told newsmen that he no longer resides in the house, the source of the fire was not initially unknown.

But according to Channels Television, the police said hoodlums who came in with two vehicles set the house ablaze after firing sporadically in the air.

“At about 0620 hrs of today 26/01/2021, the report was received at Sanyo Police Station that some unidentified hoodlums came to Sunday Igboho’s house at SOKA area of Ibadan in a Hummer bus and Micra firing sporadically and set the house ablaze,” the police said.

“The mini sitting room got burnt in the process while other properties are yet to be estimated

“Immediately the DPO Sanyo got wind of the incident, he contacted Fire Service while he also went to the scene for on the spot assessment. The fire was eventually put out.

It added that “Investigation has commenced into the incident while the Police are on the trail of the hoodlums.”

Igboho, an Oyo indigene, has been in the news in recent times after he issued an ultimatum of one week quit notice to Fulani herdsmen residing in Ibarapa area of Oyo State over the spate of kidnappings and killings attributed to herdsmen in the area.

The ultimatum, which expired last week has generated tension across the polity following a massive rally by Igboho in which some houses and properties in the herder’s settlements were burnt down by angry youths, according to the police.

