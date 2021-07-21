We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

SUPPORTERS of Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, on Wednesday, took to the streets to protest his arrest and detention in the Republic of Benin.

The protesters were seen gathered at the residence of the self-acclaimed Yoruba activist located in the Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, with various placards.

Graphic footage shared of the placards shared on Facebook and seen by The ICIR read, “Igboho is not a criminal”; “I stand with Igboho,” and so on.

“Help us ask Buhari and his people; what is the offence of Igboho? He asked Fulani herders killing and raping our people to leave; is that an offence? The federal government under Buhari knows where bandits and Boko Haram leaders are but they ignore them, preferring to use Nigeria resources to kidnap peace-loving people and put them in jail,” one of the protesters was heard saying.

“This government watched a northern cleric romancing bandits, visiting them in the forest but this government still claims not to know bandits whereaboutsm,” the protester further said.

“We call on our south-west governors and Yoruba monarchs to rise up and fight for the people that put them in position. It is not a crime if someone is asking for an end to oppression. The Federal Government is pushing too far in the way it is handling the issues of Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu,” the protester added.

Igboho, who had been declared wanted by the State Security Service (SSS), was arrested in Cotonou by Benin Republic’s security forces while trying to flee to Germany on Monday.

Socio-political leaders from the South-West region, who shared his secessionist ideals, have vowed to resist and stop his extradition to Nigeria.