A self-acclaimed Yoruba activist Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has been arrested in the Republic of Benin, according to reports.

Igboho was arrested in Cotonou by Benin Republic’s security forces while trying to flee to Germany.

“He was arrested in Cotonou while he tried to travel out on Monday night. His destination was Germany. The security forces in the Benin Republic should repatriate him to Nigeria on Tuesday,” a source was quoted by the Punch to have said.

Igboho had been declared wanted by the State Security Service (SSS), who raided his Oyo home earlier this month.

Before, the deadly midnight raid that led to the brutal death of two of his aides, Igboho had been planning a Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos to advance his separatist agenda for the ethnic group.

Thirteen of his ‘armed men,’ including 12 males and one female, were arrested.

The SSS alleged that intelligence reports showed that Igboho was stockpiling arms to cause chaos within the country’s South-West region, which he had denied.

The Federal Government had said the agitator was working at getting a new passport to flee the country for Germany.

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) had placed a notice for his arrest across Nigerian borders.

Last week, the Federal Government said that Igboho was planning to flee the country to Germany and directed all its security operatives to arrest him anywhere he was found.

On Tuesday, the International Criminal Court acknowledged a 27-page petition filed by Yoruba Nation agitators signed by the Leader of Ilana Omo Oodua Banji Akintoye, Igboho, and 49 Yoruba self-determination groups.

The petition was filed against President Muhammadu Buhari; the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami; former Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai; and former Inspectors General of Police Ibrahim Idris and Muhammed Adamu.

They accused the Nigerian leaders and security chiefs of genocide and crimes against humanity against the Yoruba people of Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ogun, Okun Land in Kogi, and Kwara states.