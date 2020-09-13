Police investigate viral video of a man in police “uniform” smoking shisha

THE Nigeria Police said they have commenced investigations into the viral video showing a man wearing what appears to be a Nigeria Police “uniform” smoking shisha.

The Police in statement on Sunday said the investigation would among other things seek to forensically establish the authenticity of the video and the true identity of the said man

“The investigation will among other things seek to forensically establish the authenticity of the video, the true identity of the man in the uniform – whether he is in fact a policeman, an impostor or an actor in a movie scene.”

The police said it was important to note that the character exhibited by the man in the viral video did not represent the culture and value of the Nigeria Police Force.

“However, while not being prejudicial to the ongoing investigations, it is necessary to state that the character exhibited by the man in the uniform is not a true reflection of who we are as a regimented law enforcement agency – our trainings, discipline, norms and tradition,” the police statement said.

The police, however, urged members of the public with useful information that can assist police investigations to provide same via ” [email protected], or DM on our social media platforms.”