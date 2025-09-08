back to top

Police launch investigation into body found in car at National Assembly

News
Police launch investigation into body found in car at National Assembly
The car in which a dead body was found at the National Assembly. Image courtesy of FCT Police
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has commenced an investigation into the discovery of a decomposing body inside a vehicle at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

A statement issued on Monday, September 8, by the Command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said the body was found on Sunday, September 7, at about 9:00 a.m. following a distress call.

The police said officers from the National Assembly Division arrived at the scene and found the lifeless body of an unidentified male, suspected to be a labourer, inside a red Peugeot 406 with registration number BWR-577 BF.

The remains were later evacuated to the Asokoro General Hospital, where medical officials confirmed the body was already in an advanced state of decomposition.

Meanwhile, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Ajao Adewale, has ordered a discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and directed that efforts be intensified to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

Police authorities assured that further details would be provided as the investigation unfolds.

In another most recent related development, the FCT Police Command confirmed the death of four persons in a fatal motor accident at the Mabushi Bridge in Abuja.

The tragedy occurred on Wednesday, September 3.

According to Adeh, preliminary investigations revealed that a grey Toyota Highlander, with registration number ABJ 206 EC, was forcefully taken over by three unidentified suspects near Berger Junction, Utako.


     

     

    The vehicle, driven by one Emeka Ehekweme with his wife on board, reportedly lost control during a struggle for the steering wheel, veered off, and hit a parked Mazda that eventually somersaulted into a bridge pillar.

    Ehekweme, his wife, and two of the suspected assailants were confirmed dead on arrival at the National Hospital, Abuja. A third suspect is said to be receiving treatment.

    “The driver of the Mazda, identified as Suleman Mohammed, sustained no life-threatening injuries,” the police said.

    The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and assured the public of a thorough probe.

    Bankole Abe
