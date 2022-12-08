Police launch manhunt for woman who burnt parents in Lagos

THE Lagos State Police Command has launched a manhunt for a 52-year-old woman who set her parents ablaze at their residence in the Okokomaiko area of the state.

Lagos State Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin said the incident was reported in a phone call to the police by the younger sister of the culprit on November 20.

While identifying the culprit as one Aileremolen Izokpu, who is currently at large, Hundeyin noted that the woman drugged her aged parents with sleeping drugs and set them ablaze while they were asleep.

“One person reported at the station that on November 20, 2022, around 3 pm, he received a phone call from his younger sister, Osemudiame Izokpu, that his elder sister, Aileremolen Izokpu, 52, allegedly drugged their parents, Michael Izokpu, 85, and Priscilla Izokpu, 80, with sleeping pills and set them ablaze while they were asleep,” he said.

The police spokesperson revealed that the victims were rescued to a nearby hospital with severe burns for treatment, but the father died, while the mother is still unconscious.

He noted that detectives visited the scene of the incident and as well as the hospital where they inspected the injured victim and the corpse of the deceased father.

Hundeyin added that the corpse had been deposited at the Badagry General Hospital’s morgue for an autopsy while efforts are being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspect.