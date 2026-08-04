Police probe AIG Moshood Jimoh, invite VDM to substantiate claims

THE Nigeria Police Force has commenced an administrative investigation into the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Command, Moshood Jimoh, over allegations made against him by social media personality Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

The Force also confirmed that it has invited VDM to appear before the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja, to substantiate the allegations he made publicly against the senior police officer.

Force Public Relations Officer, Ani Iniedu, Assistant Commissioner of Police, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday, saying the parallel administrative and judicial processes underscore the Force’s commitment to investigating all credible allegations of misconduct, irrespective of the rank of the officer involved.

According to the statement, the Assistant Inspector-General in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department has invited AIG Jimoh for questioning as part of an internal administrative review into the allegations.

Iniedu said the FCID had, on July 30, 2026, formally invited VDM to its Abuja office to provide evidence in support of the claims he made in the public domain.

He explained that while the internal investigation is ongoing, the criminal aspect of the matter has already been investigated and is before a court of competent jurisdiction following legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“The criminal matter referenced in public commentary was investigated and is now before a court of competent jurisdiction following the advice of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions. As the matter is subjudice, its adjudication rests solely with the judiciary,” the statement read.

The police said it would not try the case in the media or allow public campaigns and commentary to influence either the judicial proceedings or the ongoing administrative review.

The Force further stated that disciplinary proceedings involving police personnel are governed by the Constitution, the Police Act 2020, Police Regulations, Force Orders and other administrative procedures, which apply equally to officers of all ranks.

While reaffirming the constitutional right of Nigerians to freedom of expression and to demand accountability from public institutions, the police maintained that all allegations of misconduct would be handled in accordance with due process and established disciplinary procedures.

Iniedu said allegations against police officers must be formally submitted and investigated through recognised channels, including the Force CID, the Force Complaint Response Unit and, where necessary, the Office of the Inspector-General of Police.

“Allegations must be formally submitted, investigated, and objectively assessed. Any officer found culpable following investigation will face sanctions in accordance with the law. Equally, where allegations are established to be false and calculated to damage the reputation of an officer or the institution, the Force reserves the right to pursue appropriate legal remedies,” he said.

The police urged Otse to honour the invitation extended by the Force CID and cooperate with investigators while allowing the court to determine the criminal case independently.

“The Nigeria Police Force urges Mr. Otse to honour the invitation extended by the Force CID, engage with the ongoing administrative review in good faith, and allow the judicial process governing the separate criminal matter to run its course. Grievances against officers are best resolved through established complaint and oversight mechanisms rather than public campaigns designed to force disciplinary outcomes,” he added.

The latest development follows weeks of controversy sparked by allegations made on VDM, in a series of social media videos, accusing Jimoh of corruption.