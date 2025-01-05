Police repel armed bandits, rescue 18 kidnap victims in Katsina

THE Katsina State Police Command have rescued 18 kidnap victims and foiled a bandit attack along the Funtua-Gusau highway in Zamfara State.

The incident occurred on January 3, 2025, at about 9:30 pm, when bandits ambushed four vehicles, firing sporadically in an attempt to abduct the occupants.

According to police spokesperson ASP Abubakar Sadiq, in a statement on Sunday, January 5, the suspected bandits, armed with AK-47 rifles, opened fire on the vehicles, which included a Toyota Avensis, two DAF trucks, and a Pacars Canter.

The vehicles were transporting 18 passengers to various destinations when the attackers attempted to abduct the occupants.

The statement noted that the swift response of officers from the Faskari Divisional Police Headquarters thwarted the kidnapping attempt and ensured the safe rescue of all passengers.

In a related incident the same night at about 11:00 pm, some suspected bandits also attacked Gidan Gada village in Kafur Local Government Area and rustled an unspecified number of cattle.

However, the command noted that its operatives from Kafur and Malumfashi divisions, after pursuing the attackers to Fanisau village, where a gunfight ensued, recovered the rustle animals.

“Unfortunately, the DPO Kafur sustained a gunshot injury during the encounter and was immediately rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention and is currently responding to treatment.

“Efforts are on top gear to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act”, the statement added.

The Katsina State Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Abubakar Musa, while commending the officers for their bravery, urged residents to support security agencies with timely information to combat criminal activities effectively.

The ICIR reports that there has been a series of kidnap attempts and rescue missions by the security forces in Katsina.

In one of its most recent publications, The ICIR reported security forces, comprising the Police and Army rescued four kidnap victims in Dandume Local Government of Katsina State.

On December 8, 2024, the command said it rescued about 20 victims in two kidnap attempts by armed bandits in the state on Saturday, December 7.

The incidents took place in Jibia and Faskari Local Government Areas (LGAs), the command posted on its X handle on Sunday, December 8.

The first incident occurred on December 7, 2024, at about 1900 hours, at Kwanar Makera along the Katsina–Magamar Jibia road, Jibia LGA.

According to the police public relations officer, Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, a group of bandits, armed with dangerous weapons, AK-47 rifles, opened fire on a moving vehicle.