Police rescue 33-year-old man locked up for 15 years by father in Kano

IBRAHIM Lawan, a 33-year-old man reportedly locked up in a room for 15 years by his father has been rescued by the Kano State Police.

Cable reports that Abdullahi Kiyawa, spokesman of the Kano Police Command, confirmed the incident, disclosing that the victim has been taken to Nasarawa hospital in Kano for treatment.

Pictures from the rescue operation showed an emaciated Ibrahim in a dirty clothe sitting down in a room. Reasons for his incarceration for 15 years was not not immediately know as of the time of filing this report.

Ibrahim’s father, identified as “Mallam Lawan” is reported to be the chief imam of a mosque at Sheka neighborhood of Kano, and has refused to speak on the matter.

According to the police, this is the third case in a week recorded in the state.

This comes two days after it was reported that one Ahmed Aminu, 30, was rescued from the garage of his parents’ house in the same Kano, where he had been locked up for three years.

The BBC reported that Aminu was discovered after a police raid on the family’s residence.

Neighbours had alerted a local NGO about his plight, and the police were then called.

Aminu’s father and step-mother have been arrested and police say further investigations are under way.

Earlier, The ICIR reported on the case of Jibril Aliyu, a 10-year-old boy who hails from Badariya Area of Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, and was locked up for two years by his parents.

Aliyu was made to live like an animal, according to reports and was denied food, shelter, health care, until he was rescued by a human rights activist.

Jake Okechukwu Effoduh, a human rights lawyer and partner at Praxis & Gnosis Law, said the country has failed Aliyu and others like him.

Effoduh told The ICIR that beyond the Constitution, Nigeria is signatory and has ratified several treaties against human and child abuse, adding that such should not be allowed or be overlooked.