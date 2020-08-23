Police rescue children locked up in toilet by guardian in Abuja

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command says its men have rescued two children locked up by their guardian in Abuja.

Anjuguri Manzah, the FCT Police Command spokesperson, in a statement on Saturday, stated that the children were rescued on Friday from a second floor of a two storey building in FCDA quarters, Garki, following a tip off by one of them who miraculously escaped through the window of their guardian’s apartment.

“One of the children, 9-year-old, who miraculously escaped through the window of their guardian’s apartment raised the alarm that led to the rescue of the second victim, also 9-year-old,” Manzah was reported as said.

“The second victim was rescued from the apartment by operatives from Garki Police Division and Federal Fire Service.”

He noted that the children were subjected to undue hardship by the guardian such as starving them of food and locking them in the toilet till she returns from work late at night.

Manzah added that the case is being investigated by the police.

Cases of child abuse are on the increase in the country on daily basis.

Vanguard newspaper on Saturday reported that operatives of the Kano State Police Command rescued a six year-old orphan, Umar Ubale confined for 12 months by his father in Hanyi Fulani, Panshekara area of the state.

According to the report, the father was arrested in connection with the inhumane act while the stepmother had fled.

The orphan boy was said to have been left under the care of his stepmother since he lost his mum a couple of years back.

Advertisements

The operation leading to little Umar Ubale’s rescued was said to have been aided by a Human Right Network who alerted the police on the breach of human rights in the ancient city.

A. A. Haruna, Head of the Network, described the trend as worrisome and a touching story. He said that as usual “we were alerted by a good samaritan, and upon completion of our Investigations, we informed the security agents to do the needful.