Police rescue kidnap victim, arrest three suspects in Benue

According to a statement released on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Catherine Sewuese Anene, the Command had received information on the hideout of the suspected kidnappers and quickly invaded the area.

The suspects had engaged the police in a gun battle during which one of them sustained gunshot injuries which led to his death.

“One of them sustained gunshot injuries, was confirmed dead at the hospital, and the corpse has been deposited at the morgue while two of them identified as Yakyuur Aondona and Teryange Myina were arrested and are currently undergoing interrogation,” she said.

Anene disclosed that the victim was rescued unhurt, and a fabricated Barretta pistol with four rounds of live ammunition was recovered from them.

She said the Command was carrying out operations to locate fleeing suspects with gunshot wounds and encouraged residents to supply officials with useful information on their whereabouts where available.

Benue state has witnessed a high rate of kidnapping, banditry and terror attacks in recent times.

On Thursday evening, the Wife of Benue State Commissioner for Lands and Survey Ann Bernard Unenge was abducted by gunmen in Markurdi, the State’s capital.

Security operatives rescued Unenge and killed three suspected kidnappers during the rescue mission.