Police arrest kidnapper hours after Wike’s N20m bounty

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested a ‘notorious’ kidnapper, Saidu Abdulkadir, also, known as Dahiru Adamu, barely 48 hours after the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, offered a N20 million bounty.

The FCT police commissioner, Benneth Igwe, said his officers made the arrest after a raid on kidnappers’ camps bordering Nasarawa and Abuja via Kuje Area Council, at about midnight on Thursday.

“The bandits on sighting the police operatives, opened fire and engaged the police in an intense gun duel and were eventually overpowered by the police,” he said.

The ICIR reported that on Wednesday, February 14, Wike promised the command a N20 million reward to apprehend two notorious kidnappers, including Abdulkadir.

“Let me put money on their heads. Wherever they are, put your men out there. I will give them N20 million. Go and fish them out wherever they are. I want to see them alive or dead.”

How do you rate the content you just read?

Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email







Several reports by The ICIR ( including the one here and here) have captured the plight of the FCT residents abandoning their homes due to rising kidnapping and bandits attacks.

Speaking on Abdulkadir’s arrest on Friday, Igwe noted that his arrest was a huge success for the command and the FCT administration, adding that two kidnap victims, Habu Yakubu and Isufu Abubakar, abducted from Kwaita village through Pegi district of Kuje Area Council, were also rescued unhurt.

However, the CP said that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect masterminded the kidnapping and killing of the district head of Ketti community in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Yahaya Zakwai.

Zakwai was killed in June 2023 after he was abducted in a forest in Nasarwa state.